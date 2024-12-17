Your site will load in 16 seconds
Incoming: Multi-platinum star David Gray tees up his 13th album Dear Life

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Dec 17th 2024 at 12:29PM

Next year, David Gray will release his 13th album, Dear Life. Here, the multi-platinum star reflects on AI, making peace with Babylon’s enduring popularity and the “long arc” of being a successful singer-songwriter...

Your single Plus & Minus is a duet with up-and-coming artist Talia Rae, how did that come about? 

“There were plenty of names suggested, but if things feel complicated I’m less inclined towards them. Then my manager happened to see Talia perform it in New York at ...

