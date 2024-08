This World F**king Sucks is a strikingly candid debut from “nu gen” trailblazer Cassyette. Here, the rising alternative star goes deep on how the genre-bending record was brought to life and the power of independence...

INTERVIEW: Miranda Bardsley PHOTO: Joseph Delaney

You released your first single in 2019, what made now feel like the right time to share your debut full-length?