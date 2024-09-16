This month, Nubya Garcia shares her brilliant second album, Odyssey, with the world. Here, the London-based jazz star opens up about exploring her musical voice, the importance of representation and owning her work...

INTERVIEW: Miranda Bardsley PHOTO: Danika Lawrence

How did the creative process of making your new album, Odyssey, differ from your debut record, Source?

“I pushed myself in a different way with this work, writing and composing-wise. It really sees me progress and grow in terms of ...