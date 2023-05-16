Not only are Sparks back, they’re returning with their first record on Island for 49 years. Here, Russell and Ron Mael talk us through their brilliant new album, and how they recruited Cate Blanchett for their new video...

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte will be your 26th studio album. How have you made sure each record is a step forward?

Russell Mael: “Well, you can’t do what you’ve done previously, but then you also want to retain the ...