Fresh from their sold-out UK headline tour, Mexican trio The Warning have just unleashed their brilliant fourth album, Keep Me Fed. Here, guitarist/vocalist Daniela Villarreal talks rock, life on the road and high-fiving Dave Grohl…



INTERVIEW: George Garner PHOTO: Marco Reynoso

The Warning first came to the world’s attention in 2014 when your cover of Metallica’s Enter Sandman blew up, all while the three of you were aged between nine and 14. Artists go viral all the time ...