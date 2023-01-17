Ahead of their fourth album Heavy Heavy, Music Week meets up with Young Fathers’ producer and vocalist Graham ‘G’ Hastings to discuss the latest iteration of the Mercury-winning trio’s experimental sonic melting pot…

WORDS: Niall Doherty

This is your first album since Cocoa Sugar in 2018, how did you approach it?

“We made a point of not starting anything until the three of us were in the room together, then we’d start hitting or singing things and making the music. ...