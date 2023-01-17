Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Incoming: Young Fathers

by
Tuesday, Jan 17th 2023 at 5:37PM

Ahead of their fourth album Heavy Heavy, Music Week meets up with Young Fathers’ producer and vocalist Graham ‘G’ Hastings to discuss the latest iteration of the Mercury-winning trio’s experimental sonic melting pot…

WORDS: Niall Doherty

This is your first album since Cocoa Sugar in 2018, how did you approach it? 

“We made a point of not starting anything until the three of us were in the room together, then we’d start hitting or singing things and making the music. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023