Independent publishing is a creative and commercially dynamic sector built on long-term relationships with talent. Here, in a special report, we bring together some of the key players to debate issues including royalty rates, the catalogue boom and the advent of AI...
Amid all the big money publishing deals announced by major music groups and investment funds targeting the streaming economy, it might be easy to overlook the independent sector. But when it comes to developing talent, building ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now