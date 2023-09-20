Your site will load in 16 seconds
Independent Retail Spotlight: Key industry players on running a record shop in 2023

by
Wednesday, Sep 20th 2023 at 1:04PM

It may not steal all the headlines, but the independent retail sector is essential to preserving the health of the wider music industry. To take stock before the Q4 rush begins, Music Week gathers key players from Banquet, Crash, Drift and Rough Trade, plus ERA’s Kim Bayley, for a discussion that takes in emerging talent, Record Store Day and the realities of running a shop in 2023…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

As the plaudits for Elton John’s already legendary ...

