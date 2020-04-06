Your site will load in 16 seconds
Indie venues adopt 'guerilla tactics' to stop closures and demand industry help

Ben Homewood

Monday, Apr 6th 2020 at 6:11PM

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening the UK’s grassroots venues with a spate of closures that could take decades to recover from, according to Music Venue Trust (MVT) CEO Mark Davyd.

“The situation could not be any more serious, the next stage from where we are now is complete, total shutdown and the loss of hundreds of venues,” Davyd told Music Week. “We’re not on the edge of a cliff, we’ve fallen off and are looking for a parachute.”

With the ...

