Run by a team of four women, Attitude Is Everything is leading the charge to make the music industry more accessible for disabled people. Founded by Suzanne Bull more than two decades ago, the organisation is going from strength to strength, but the path to this point has been far from easy. In celebration of their work to date, Music Week meets Bull, alongside Celia Makin-Bell, Jacqui Adeniji-Williams and Jane Dyball to talk awareness, empathy and to uncover the next ...