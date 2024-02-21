Since forming in 2020, Black Lives In Music has played a huge role in the fight to combat racism in the music business. Here, co-founders Charisse Beaumont and Roger Wilson join Music Week to talk about the progress made so far and the size of the task ahead…

WORDS: Adenike Adenitire PHOTOS: Calvin Ceile

It may be bitterly cold in north-west London, but the warm atmosphere inside Judes – a magnificent 19th-century Gothic church conversion, replete with tall, coloured stained-glass ...