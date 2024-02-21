Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Inside Black Lives In Music's mission to change the industry

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Feb 21st 2024 at 6:15PM

Since forming in 2020, Black Lives In Music has played a huge role in the fight to combat racism in the music business. Here, co-founders Charisse Beaumont and Roger Wilson join Music Week to talk about the progress made so far and the size of the task ahead…

WORDS: Adenike Adenitire PHOTOS: Calvin Ceile

It may be bitterly cold in north-west London, but the warm atmosphere inside Judes – a magnificent 19th-century Gothic church conversion, replete with tall, coloured stained-glass ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024