Remember Severe Tire Damage? Of course you don’t, but the little known Californian rockers have earned a special footnote in music history. Way back in 1993, STD (geddit?) became the first band to perform live on the internet – predating the Rolling Stones by over a year.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic putting the touring industry on the shelf for the foreseeable future, demand for livestreaming has rocketed to levels unheard of in the format’s 27 years in cyberspace.

“It’s ...