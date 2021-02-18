Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Inside Small Green Shoots' mission to change the music industry for the better

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Feb 18th 2021 at 9:58PM

Since 2009, Small Green Shoots has played a unique role in levelling the playing field for young people and new artists from diverse backgrounds who are trying to join the music business. Here, its founder – and Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour inductee – Natalie Wade talks about the black-led charity’s work so far, and its big goals for the future…

Words: Colleen Harris

If it takes a village to raise a child, then Natalie Wade has ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021