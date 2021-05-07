The 2021 BRIT Awards looks set to be a ceremony like no other. Here, showrunners Rebecca Allen and Selina Webb outline how they navigated a million and one obstacles to bring together the world’s biggest artists and an audience of key workers for a night of optimism…

WORDS: George Garner Photo: Carsten Windhorst

Rebecca Allen and Selina Webb remember it like it was yesterday. It was the first week of March in 2020 and the pair had just attended ...