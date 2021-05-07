Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Inside the 2021 BRITs ceremony with showrunners Rebecca Allen & Selina Webb

George Garner

by George Garner
Friday, May 7th 2021 at 7:25AM

The 2021 BRIT Awards looks set to be a ceremony like no other. Here, showrunners Rebecca Allen and Selina Webb outline how they navigated a million and one obstacles to bring together the world’s biggest artists and an audience of key workers for a night of optimism… 

WORDS: George Garner    Photo: Carsten Windhorst

Rebecca Allen and Selina Webb remember it like it was yesterday. It was the first week of March in 2020 and the pair had just attended ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021