Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Inside the rise and rise of AWAL with UK MD Matt Riley and SVPs Victoria Needs & Sam Potts

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Sep 17th 2024 at 10:00AM

Fresh from a big win in the uber-competitive Label/Artist Services category at the Music Week Awards in May, AWAL is riding high, with campaigns for CMAT, Djo, Jungle, Little Simz, Laufey and more turning heads – and doing huge numbers – around the world. To share the secrets behind their success, Music Week meets UK MD Matt Riley and SVPs Victoria Needs and Sam Potts…

Words: James Hanley    Photos: Kyla Gordon-Miller

In the arms race to target superfans, AWAL ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024