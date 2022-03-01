Tim Major and David Ventura are changing the face of Sony Music Publishing, intent on pushing the company ahead of the competition. A year after their big rebrand, the pair meet Music Week to talk A&R, songwriting and their unique approach to making hits...
WORDS: JAMES HANLEY
PHOTOS: ANTONY BEBAWI
It wasn’t just the name that changed when Sony/ATV morphed into Sony Music Publishing this time last year. In dusting off the classic brand after a quarter of a century, ...
