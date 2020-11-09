Labels, retailers and the live sector are facing up to a national lockdown during a peak period for new releases.

The measures were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a live statement, prompting BBC One to pull an episode of Little Mix The Search. Chancellor Rishi Sunak later confirmed an extension of the furlough scheme until March.

The Covid-19 restrictions across England will continue until December 2. Non-essential retailers including record stores will have to close, along with music ...