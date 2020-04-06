Dominique Frazer of The Boileroom in Guildford talks Covid-19 crowd-funding...

We gauged that the crisis was escalating quite early on. When you are a DIY, indie business owner you are constantly forecasting and assessing. It became clear our income was about to dry up and we needed to act quickly to safeguard the future of the venue.

“We decided Crowdfunder was the best platform to help us remain financially afloat during this time of uncertainty. They’ve been really helpful in ...