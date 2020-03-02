Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

'It's a super healthy business' UTA's David Zedeck - The Music Week interview

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Mar 2nd 2020 at 2:47PM

Hollywood just can’t get enough of music’s leading men. The silver screen has been lit up of late by G-Eazy (Hustlers), Action Bronson (The Irishman), Big Boi (Superfly), DJ Khaled (Bad Boys For Life) and YG (White Boy Rick) for starters, while Post Malone has a role in the upcoming Mark Wahlberg flick Spenser Confidential.

The common thread is entertainment giant UTA, which reps all of the above talents and is riding the crest of the wave on the back ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020