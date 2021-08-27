Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ivors Academy CEO talks streaming inquiry and royalties campaign

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Friday, Aug 27th 2021 at 4:46PM

Ivors Academy CEO Graham Davies says the trade body is making good progress with its campaign to “put the songwriter and composer centre stage”.

Last month’s DCMS Committee report on streaming made several recommendations in line with the trade body’s reform agenda for the industry.

The Ivors awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at Grosvenor House, London on September 21, will be a chance for the songwriting community to come together for the first time since 2019. ...



