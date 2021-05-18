For the past 15 years, Jack Savoretti has steadily become one of the UK’s most successful modern

singer-songwriters. And yet, despite headlining The SSE Arena, Wembley and his last album hitting No.1 in 2019, there’s a sense he still hasn’t got the recognition he deserves. That could all be set to change with Europiana – his star-studded first album for new label EMI. Here, Music Week joins the star, manager Danielle Livesey and EMI president Rebecca Allen to find out ...