Jack Savoretti on his upcoming record with EMI and why it's just the beginning

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, May 18th 2021 at 1:40PM

For the past 15 years, Jack Savoretti has steadily become one of the UK’s most successful modern
singer-songwriters. And yet, despite headlining The SSE Arena, Wembley and his last album hitting No.1 in 2019, there’s a sense he still hasn’t got the recognition he deserves. That could all be set to change with Europiana – his star-studded first album for new label EMI. Here, Music Week joins the star, manager Danielle Livesey and EMI president Rebecca Allen to find out ...

