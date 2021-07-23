Since her days interning at BBC Radio 1Xtra, Jamz Supernova has become a true force of nature in the

UK music industry as a DJ, broadcaster and record label boss. To celebrate her 10th year in the business, Music Week meets her to talk alternative culture, Black music and independence...

WORDS: Colleen Harris PHOTOS: Sarah Harry Isaacs

While the pandemic might have shut down clubs, opportunities have still loomed large for BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova. In ...