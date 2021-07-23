Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Jamz Session: Jamz Supernova celebrates her 10th year in the business

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Jul 23rd 2021 at 11:15AM

Since her days interning at BBC Radio 1Xtra, Jamz Supernova has become a true force of nature in the
UK music industry as a DJ, broadcaster and record label boss. To celebrate her 10th year in the business, Music Week meets her to talk alternative culture, Black music and independence... 

WORDS: Colleen Harris        PHOTOS: Sarah Harry Isaacs 

While the pandemic might have shut down clubs, opportunities have still loomed large for BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova. In ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021