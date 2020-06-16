Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Jessie Ware talks pop, podcasting and her disco-fuelled new era

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Jun 16th 2020 at 3:00PM

Oh God! I sound well wanky, sorry...” Jessie Ware is talking Music Week through the reasons her Table Manners podcast has revitalised her music career, and catches herself after explaining that her weekly show – which has just ticked past 13 million total listens, 1m of which came since lockdown started – has enabled her to revel in a new “creative space”.

But we can forgive the singer for slipping into music industry speak, given that, right now, her every ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020