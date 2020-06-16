Oh God! I sound well wanky, sorry...” Jessie Ware is talking Music Week through the reasons her Table Manners podcast has revitalised her music career, and catches herself after explaining that her weekly show – which has just ticked past 13 million total listens, 1m of which came since lockdown started – has enabled her to revel in a new “creative space”.

But we can forgive the singer for slipping into music industry speak, given that, right now, her every ...