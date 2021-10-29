Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

JLS target streaming breakthrough as reunion boosts live business

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Friday, Oct 29th 2021 at 11:15AM

Modest! and BMG execs discuss their long-term strategy for the boy band’s revival, including arena dates, an Ed Sheeran co-write and a Q4 album...

Modest! Management’s Sarah Gallagher has told Music Week that the JLS comeback has “surpassed everyone’s expectations”.

The boy band have returned after eight years with a new album for BMG and a tour promoted by SJM, which launches at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (October 20) and includes four nights at The O2. The Beat Again Tour ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021