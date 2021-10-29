Modest! and BMG execs discuss their long-term strategy for the boy band’s revival, including arena dates, an Ed Sheeran co-write and a Q4 album...

Modest! Management’s Sarah Gallagher has told Music Week that the JLS comeback has “surpassed everyone’s expectations”.

The boy band have returned after eight years with a new album for BMG and a tour promoted by SJM, which launches at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (October 20) and includes four nights at The O2. The Beat Again Tour ...