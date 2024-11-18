The team behind Ndotz have spoken about the global impact of independently released hit Embrace It and their vision for breaking Gen-Z talent.

The London-based rapper with Angolan heritage recently had the No.1 viral song globally on TikTok and is making his mark on Spotify’s global chart.

Ndotz has 13.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Last month, Embrace It was in the Top 30 in the streaming giant’s rankings, ahead of current releases from major UK artists.

“I would say ...