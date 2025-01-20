When Universal Music Group struck a deal to take full ownership of PIAS in October last year, shock waves rippled through the independent and major sectors alike.
Now, in an exclusive interview with Music Week, PIAS co-founder Kenny Gates is ready to set the record straight and open up about what the agreement entails for the future of the indie stalwart that launched more than four decades ago. Strap in for a discussion that takes in the meaning of ...
