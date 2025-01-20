Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Kenny Gates - The Music Week Interview

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jan 20th 2025 at 12:55PM

When Universal Music Group struck a deal to take full ownership of PIAS in October last year, shock waves rippled through the independent and major sectors alike. 

Now, in an exclusive interview with Music Week, PIAS co-founder Kenny Gates is ready to set the record straight and open up about what the agreement entails for the future of the indie stalwart that launched more than four decades ago. Strap in for a discussion that takes in the meaning of ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2025