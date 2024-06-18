On August 11, Yungblud intends to send shockwaves through the music business with the launch of his own festival, BludFest. The event is billed as a righteous alternative to rising ticket prices and homogeneous line-ups, and the chart-topping rocker believes it can change the live sector. Furthermore, he doesn’t mind one bit about ruffling feathers in the process. To lift the lid on the whole shebang, Music Week meets the wild-eyed star, alongside Special Projects and AEG Presents UK, to discuss ...