'Kids can't afford to get into shows': Yungblud on BludFest & changing the live industry

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Jun 18th 2024 at 6:54AM

On August 11, Yungblud intends to send shockwaves through the music business with the launch of his own festival, BludFest. The event is billed as a righteous alternative to rising ticket prices and homogeneous line-ups, and the chart-topping rocker believes it can change the live sector. Furthermore, he doesn’t mind one bit about ruffling feathers in the process. To lift the lid on the whole shebang, Music Week meets the wild-eyed star, alongside Special Projects and AEG Presents UK, to discuss ...

