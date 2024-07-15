Your site will load in 16 seconds
Kiss Of Life: Esi on her new rap show and the future of the genre

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jul 15th 2024 at 12:00PM

Esi is the UK’s newest authority on all-things UK rap, with her recently launched Rap Show on KISS showcasing both her ear for talent and innate interview skills. Here, Music Week meets the presenter to track her path from community radio to the big time and discuss the mechanics behind artist breakthroughs, representation on the airwaves and her music industry ambitions… 

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING      PHOTOS: KISS

Esi, by nature, she explains, is a talker. 

“I was always told ...

