There isn’t much in music that Robin Millar hasn’t turned his hand to, from producing Sade’s generation-defining album Diamond Life to pushing the business forward with the launch of management, publishing and records company Blue Raincoat Music. This year, he’s being rewarded with a knighthood and, to celebrate, Music Week meets him to reflect on his path through the industry and why his mission to forge a fairer playing field will never end…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING