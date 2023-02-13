Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Knight Life: Robin Millar reflects on his incredible career, accessibility and a fairer future

by
Monday, Feb 13th 2023 at 6:08PM

There isn’t much in music that Robin Millar hasn’t turned his hand to, from producing Sade’s generation-defining album Diamond Life to pushing the business forward with the launch of management, publishing and records company Blue Raincoat Music. This year, he’s being rewarded with a knighthood and, to celebrate, Music Week meets him to reflect on his path through the industry and why his mission to forge a fairer playing field will never end…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING     PHOTOS: ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023