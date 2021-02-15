As you might expect from the biggest breakthrough artist of 2020, KSI is taking in the latest Midweek chart sales when Music Week catches up with him to talk about his new plans for the year ahead.

“Olivia Rodrigo killed it,” he laughs. “Will we get to No.1? Maybe in a month and a half when she’s on ACR!”

While the US singer’s No.1 Drivers License may have so far outperformed Don’t Play, Anne-Marie’s single featuring KSI and Digital ...