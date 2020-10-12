Kylie Minogue’s last studio album, Golden, reinvented her as a country star, while her Step Back In Time greatest hits collection confirmed her (adopted) national treasure status. Now with her new album, Disco, she’s returning to the dancefloor. We caught up with the pop icon and her team at BMG and A&P Artist Management to talk streaming, social media and why Disco is the record the world needs right now…

Kylie Minogue remembers with total clarity the ...