Labels, managers and artists are battling to salvage campaigns as the album release schedule is being ripped up during the Covid-19 epidemic.

While several acts have forged ahead as planned, multiple releases have been shunted back to later in the year. Artists delaying LPs include Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Gregory Porter, Jarvis Cocker, Haim, Seasick Steve, Biffy Clyro, Margo Price and DMA’s. The 1975’s album had already been postponed.

Sam Smith’s To Die For (Capitol) – set to be a ...