For a decade now, Lana Del Rey has blazed an inimitable trail through the music industry. And sold over 11 million records in the process. Hot on the heels of 2019’s acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell! and 2020’s Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass poetry book and spoken-word LP, the star is already releasing her stunning new seventh album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Here, the singer-songwriter – alongside Tap Music’s Ben Mawson and Ed Millett, Polydor co-president Tom March, Sony Music ...