Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Lauren Laverne - The Music Week Interview

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Jun 18th 2024 at 2:24PM

Synonymous with both BBC Radio 6 Music and the corporation’s television coverage of Glastonbury, Lauren Laverne is gearing up for her busiest month of the year, which comes hot on the heels of her latest Music Week Awards win. To celebrate, we meet the presenter and broadcaster to chart the most recent chapter of her illustrious career, challenge misconceptions about 6 Music and dissect the unique position the station occupies in our industry…

Words: Anna Fielding      Photos: BBC ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024