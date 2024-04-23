Twelve months after Faber Music’s acquisition of rights business and composer agency Manners McDade, execs talk synergies, growth and sync success

WORDS: ANDRE PAINE PHOTO: LOUISA RECHENBACH

One year on from Faber Music’s acquisition of Manners McDade, senior executives have spoken about the “creative energy” across the business.

New synergies are now being developed across Manners McDade, Faber Music and the alternative, non-classical division Faber Alt. There are around 75 members of staff across the combined company.