Leap year: Manners McDade and Faber create 'powerful' publisher

Andre Paine

Tuesday, Apr 23rd 2024 at 5:54PM

Twelve months after Faber Music’s acquisition of rights business and composer agency Manners McDade, execs talk synergies, growth and sync success

One year on from Faber Music’s acquisition of Manners McDade, senior executives have spoken about the “creative energy” across the business.

New synergies are now being developed across Manners McDade, Faber Music and the alternative, non-classical division Faber Alt. There are around 75 members of staff across the combined company.

