Fresh from their Mercury Prize win and with a Top 10 album to their name, English Teacher have already exceeded their own expectations for success. As they reassess their ambitions, Music Week meets singer Lily Fontaine and drummer Douglas Frost, plus Island Records and Dead Sound Management, to discuss their impressions of the industry, their growing mass appeal and the realities of life in a touring band…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

It’s funny to think now that, back in March, the ...