Music specialist Gregor Pryor of law firm Reed Smith unravels the legal minefield of livestreaming...
"The interesting thing about livestreaming is that it’s been around for such a long time. It has taken a global pandemic to create a circumstance of necessity so that people have to do it, but often they don’t understand how the law applies.
One of the issues is not necessarily around music licensing, but rights clearance and this idea that that, ‘If it's on the ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now