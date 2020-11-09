Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Letting the music play: Gary Barlow - The Music Week Interview

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Nov 9th 2020 at 12:24PM

True to form, Gary Barlow was thinking big. The Take That leader had mapped out the grand vision for his next solo album, but bringing it to life would require a helping hand from a longtime cohort.

“Thank God, I’ve got a great label and a great history,” says Barlow, cheerily reminiscing about his 2019 summit with Universal Music UK chief David Joseph. “I said to David, ‘Listen, I’ve got an idea: it’s no good me just doing a demo, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020