True to form, Gary Barlow was thinking big. The Take That leader had mapped out the grand vision for his next solo album, but bringing it to life would require a helping hand from a longtime cohort.

“Thank God, I’ve got a great label and a great history,” says Barlow, cheerily reminiscing about his 2019 summit with Universal Music UK chief David Joseph. “I said to David, ‘Listen, I’ve got an idea: it’s no good me just doing a demo, ...