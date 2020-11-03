Twenty years ago, Warner Records released Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory, a seismic debut that is now the biggest-selling rock album of the 21st century. To mark its anniversary, the major’s Frank Maddocks, Susan Leon and Peter Standish relive a life-changing campaign...

It was just another day at the old Warner Bros Records HQ in Burbank, California, but Peter Standish will never forget it. The A&R department was blasting a nine-track demo tape by a newly-signed band called Hybrid Theory, ...