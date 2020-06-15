Tim Burgess could write the book on record shops. In fact, he already has – The Charlatans frontman authored the deliciously titled Tim Book Too: Vinyl Adventures From Istanbul To San Francisco in 2016 as an ode to his unquenchable passion.

“A record shop was always the first place I would go to in every town that I ever went to,” Burgess tells Music Week. “I would track them down and meet people there who would give you a ...