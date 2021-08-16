In 2019, Little Simz won an Ivor Novello and a Mercury Prize nod for her third album, Grey Area. To top it, she’s reached further into her soul than ever before for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, her strongest statement yet. Music Week meets the artist, plus manager Robert Swerdlow, AWAL president Paul Hitchman and his team, to find out how an independent rapper from North London came to stand on the brink of a global breakthrough...

WORDS: Anna Fielding ...