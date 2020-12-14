As tough and isolating as Covid quarantines were, it didn’t stop people in the industry from making musical miracles happen. Here top names reflect on how they got creative – in more ways than one – in lockdown…

CHARLI XCX

Charli XCX made history as the first artist to make and release an album in lockdown with How I’m Feeling Now…

I wanted to do something with the album that was for me but also for the fans. ...