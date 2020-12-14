Your site will load in 16 seconds
Lockdown legends: How top names made musical miracles happens during quarantine

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Dec 14th 2020 at 5:15PM

As tough and isolating as Covid quarantines were, it didn’t stop people in the industry from making musical miracles happen. Here top names reflect on how they got creative – in more ways than one – in lockdown… 

CHARLI XCX
Charli XCX made history as the first artist to make and release an album in lockdown with How I’m Feeling Now… 

I wanted to do something with the album that was for me but also for the fans. ...

follow us...

