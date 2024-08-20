London Grammar return this month with their brilliant new record The Greatest Love. Here, vocalist and songwriter Hannah Reid and guitarist Dan Rothman – joined by Ministry Of Sound’s Dipesh Parmar and Tap Music Management’s Tony Beard and Liv Plunket – share how they’re plotting their most adventurous phase yet, all while balancing the demands of parenthood, arena tours and an ever-changing industry...

WORDS: BEN JOLLEY

PHOTOS: TAREK MAWAD

When Music Week meets London Grammar, ...