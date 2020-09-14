Your site will load in 16 seconds
Machine learning: Gorillaz present Music Biz 2.0

Mark Sutherland

Monday, Sep 14th 2020 at 6:40PM

Gorillaz broke the pop mould as early adopters of featured artists. Now they’re doing it again with their star-studded Song Machine ‘season’ of monthly track ‘episodes’. Music Week catches up with Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett, Eleven Mgmt & Parlophone Records and finds them on a mission to change the way the music biz works…

Damon Albarn left the studio with a spring in his step. He’d been down in Devon during lockdown – spending time at the “valley” he bought ...

