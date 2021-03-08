BMG’s Alistair Norbury has told Music Week that the company will build on last year’s streaming surge with more digital-focused campaigns in 2021.

While BMG established its UK business by signing heritage acts whose sales are dominated by physical, it has evolved in recent years and powered ahead in the track streams market for 2020.

According to Official Charts Company data, the No.4 music company grew track streams by 25% year-on-year compared to market growth of 18%. Market share increased ...