Managing expectations: MMF CEO Annabella Coldrick talks LIVE

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Jun 17th 2021 at 12:04PM

The Music Managers Forum is one of the key organisations that comprise LIVE. Here, MMF CEO Annabella Coldrick tells Music Week how a spirit of collaboration will be key to the return of touring… 

“Sometimes it takes a crisis to make a change. Establishing a united body for the UK’s live music sector is something that’s been needed for a long time. It’s taken a global pandemic, when the individual entrepreneurs and businesses involved have seen their businesses decimated ...

