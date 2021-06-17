The Music Managers Forum is one of the key organisations that comprise LIVE. Here, MMF CEO Annabella Coldrick tells Music Week how a spirit of collaboration will be key to the return of touring…

“Sometimes it takes a crisis to make a change. Establishing a united body for the UK’s live music sector is something that’s been needed for a long time. It’s taken a global pandemic, when the individual entrepreneurs and businesses involved have seen their businesses decimated ...