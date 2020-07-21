Top names salute Biffy Clyro...

“Biffy Clyro are brilliant songwriters and a national treasure in terms of who they are and how they have navigated their career. They started really with music that was essentially underground and very alternative, and have grown into themselves as a band to become one of the biggest bands in the country because they’ve had the space to evolve at their own pace. Having interviewed them on my show when Instant History was Hottest Record ...