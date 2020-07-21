“Biffy Clyro are brilliant songwriters and a national treasure in terms of who they are and how they have navigated their career. They started really with music that was essentially underground and very alternative, and have grown into themselves as a band to become one of the biggest bands in the country because they’ve had the space to evolve at their own pace. Having interviewed them on my show when Instant History was Hottest Record ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now