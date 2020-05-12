At last year’s Music Week Awards, Sony claimed a double victory in the marketing categories – winning the catalogue honour for Britney Spears and the artist gong for George Ezra. Ahead of the 2020 ceremony on September 21, we speak to the winning teams from 2019 to find out how they stay ahead of the competition…

The spotlight beams down. The rowdy audience comes to a hush. All eyes in the venue are directed toward the illuminated figure speaking ...