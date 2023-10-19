In the years since Don Jazzy started Mavin Records in 2012, the Nigerian label has been at the centre of Afrobeats’ global explosion. And with Rema’s Calm Down recently crowned as the genre’s first song to hit a billion Spotify streams, the label is now scaling new heights. Here, Music Week meets Don Jazzy, COO Tega Oghenejobo, plus director of A&R Rima Tahini and flagship signing Ayra Starr, to plot Mavin’s future, talk breaking talent and discuss the inner ...