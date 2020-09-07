Your site will load in 16 seconds
Meet Holly H, the UK's No.1 TikTok influencer

Mark Sutherland

Mark Sutherland
Monday, Sep 7th 2020 at 7:14PM

The most powerful personalities on TikTok aren’t pop stars, they’re the site’s creators. Holly Hubert, aka Holly H, the UK’s No.1 TikToker with 16.6 million followers, tells Music Week how she works with the music biz…

I started out uploading videos on Vine. The day I hit 100,000 followers on there, the platform emailed everyone and said they were shutting down. I was like, ‘Fantastic, thanks!’

“Musical.ly was approaching people on Vine, then Musical.ly became TikTok and it blew ...

