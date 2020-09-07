The most powerful personalities on TikTok aren’t pop stars, they’re the site’s creators. Holly Hubert, aka Holly H, the UK’s No.1 TikToker with 16.6 million followers, tells Music Week how she works with the music biz…

I started out uploading videos on Vine. The day I hit 100,000 followers on there, the platform emailed everyone and said they were shutting down. I was like, ‘Fantastic, thanks!’

“Musical.ly was approaching people on Vine, then Musical.ly became TikTok and it blew ...